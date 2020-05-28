Smart Portfolios LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Smart Portfolios LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,365 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,932,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 9,812,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,150 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 21,192 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 91,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 153,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,905,260. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.06. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

