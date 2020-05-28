SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) vs. ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:APELY) Head to Head Comparison

SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) and ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:APELY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get SMC CORP JAPAN/S alerts:

SMC CORP JAPAN/S has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.8% of SMC CORP JAPAN/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SMC CORP JAPAN/S and ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMC CORP JAPAN/S 21.01% 9.12% 8.13% ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SMC CORP JAPAN/S and ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMC CORP JAPAN/S $4.84 billion 7.20 $1.02 billion $0.76 34.04 ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR $7.44 billion 0.37 -$36.81 million ($0.08) -310.50

SMC CORP JAPAN/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR. ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SMC CORP JAPAN/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

SMC CORP JAPAN/S pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. SMC CORP JAPAN/S pays out 17.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR pays out -637.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SMC CORP JAPAN/S and ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMC CORP JAPAN/S 0 0 1 1 3.50 ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

SMC CORP JAPAN/S beats ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMC CORP JAPAN/S

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubing, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment. It also provides process valves, chemical liquid valves/fittings and needle valves/tubing, process pumps, temperature control equipment, process gas equipment, high vacuum equipment, industrial filters/sintered metal elements, pneumatic instrumentation equipment, and hydraulic equipment. The company was formerly known as Shoketsu Kinzoku Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to SMC Corporation in April 1986. SMC Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company offers sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, multi control devices, aspherical glass lenses, power inductors, toroidal coils, actuators, reactors, printers, touch input devices, and energy harvesters; mobile media solutions; and logistics services. It primarily serves the automotive, home and mobile, healthcare, and environment and energy markets. The company was formerly known as Alps Electric Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Alps Alpine Co., Ltd.in January 2019. Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for SMC CORP JAPAN/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC CORP JAPAN/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.