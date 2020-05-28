Solstein Capital LLC Acquires 627 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 212.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Paypal by 7.1% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Paypal by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in Paypal by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC raised its position in Paypal by 2.9% during the first quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in Paypal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $132.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.88.

PYPL traded down $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.44. 775,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,809,381. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $154.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.72. The firm has a market cap of $177.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $9,450,179.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,139 shares in the company, valued at $24,627,859.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,415,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,978,530.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,625 shares of company stock valued at $28,513,730 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

