Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Southern accounts for approximately 1.7% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Southern by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,756,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,126,922,000 after purchasing an additional 541,205 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Southern by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,003,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,656,408,000 after purchasing an additional 898,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $966,567,000 after purchasing an additional 310,440 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,229,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Southern by 20.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,484,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,954,000 after purchasing an additional 943,400 shares during the last quarter. 58.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SO stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,160,537. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.44. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.98.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SO. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

In other Southern news, Director Ernest J. Moniz acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.72 per share, for a total transaction of $191,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,520. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,843 shares of company stock valued at $881,346. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

