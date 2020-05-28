SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Position Trimmed by OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,949 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.8% of OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $6,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 358.3% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,815,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,683,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892,366 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 486.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,688,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229,636 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,856,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,208,000 after acquiring an additional 62,583 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,672,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,606,000 after acquiring an additional 322,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,846,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.70. The stock had a trading volume of 196,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,466,813. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.50. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $39.88.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

