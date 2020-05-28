SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) is OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. owned 0.79% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $6,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of SLY traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.16. The stock had a trading volume of 270 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,350. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $40.78 and a 52 week high of $74.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.92.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

