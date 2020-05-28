Spectrum (SPT) Price Reaches $0.0000

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. During the last seven days, Spectrum has traded down 6% against the dollar. Spectrum has a market cap of $10,503.77 and approximately $4,635.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrum token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.57 or 0.00470762 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012230 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003384 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Spectrum Token Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com

Spectrum Token Trading

Spectrum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

