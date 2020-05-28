Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) shares rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.86 and last traded at $26.70, approximately 906,785 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,487,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.36.

STAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Stag Industrial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Stag Industrial from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stag Industrial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.60.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $118.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Stag Industrial’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is 78.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,032,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,059,000 after purchasing an additional 877,509 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 21.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,047,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,685 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 13.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,703,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,438,000 after purchasing an additional 685,488 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 8.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,048,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,686,000 after purchasing an additional 383,324 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 29.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,032,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,934 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

