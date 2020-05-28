Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.31.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STML. Alliance Global Partners cut Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub cut Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Stemline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, May 4th.

Stemline Therapeutics stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,165. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average of $7.93. The stock has a market cap of $618.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.34. Stemline Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $18.22.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Stemline Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 150.30% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%. Analysts expect that Stemline Therapeutics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stemline Therapeutics news, CEO Ivan Bergstein sold 53,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $261,655.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Gionco sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $25,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,936 shares of company stock valued at $517,447 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 56.7% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 18.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,009,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,920,000 after acquiring an additional 306,011 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 149,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 35,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

About Stemline Therapeutics

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

