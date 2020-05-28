Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th.

Stifel Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 50.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Stifel Financial has a payout ratio of 15.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of SF opened at $50.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.26. Stifel Financial has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $69.10.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.17). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $913.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SF shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Stifel Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Stifel Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

In other news, Director David A. Peacock purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $42,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.85 per share, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 865,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,550,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,000 shares of company stock worth $393,070. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

