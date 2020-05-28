Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR)

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,002 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,236% compared to the typical daily volume of 75 put options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 275.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 908.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 423.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

OSUR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on OraSure Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered OraSure Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.40. 106,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,442. OraSure Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $18.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.