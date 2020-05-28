Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Monday, June 8th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th.

Strategic Education has raised its dividend payment by an average of 33.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Strategic Education has a payout ratio of 32.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Strategic Education to earn $8.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

NASDAQ STRA opened at $176.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.40. Strategic Education has a 12 month low of $108.90 and a 12 month high of $189.79.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.12. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STRA. BidaskClub raised Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strategic Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Sidoti started coverage on Strategic Education in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Strategic Education from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.80.

In other Strategic Education news, COO Andrew E. Watt sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $284,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert S. Silberman sold 32,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $4,720,933.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,564 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,335. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

