SVA Wealth Management LLC Purchases 764 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

SVA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,867,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,457,307. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $223.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

