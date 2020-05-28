Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Synchrony Financial’s continuous efforts in forging alliances and effecting consolidations are likely to boost business growth, enhance digital capabilities and diversify its business. It has been witnessing revenue growth since its inception on rising interest income and inorganic growth strategies. Its Retail Card and CareCredit platforms continue to boost its top-line results. We remain positive about its steady capital position as well. Shares of the company have underperformed its industry in a year’s time. The company has been witnessing a steep rise in expenses due to constant investments in digitization, which has been weighing on its bottom line. Its high allowance for loan loss also bothers.”

Several other research firms also recently commented on SYF. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $21.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.21.

SYF traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,691,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,659,319. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.66. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.15.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.64. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

In other news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,047.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurel Richie bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $25,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,158.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 11,470 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 986.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 193.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 65,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 43,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 171,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 57,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

