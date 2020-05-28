Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Crestwood Capital Management L.P.

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 130.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,509 shares during the quarter. Synopsys comprises about 5.7% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $8,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNPS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,226,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,671,000 after purchasing an additional 25,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total value of $1,720,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,743,428.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $637,150.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,678.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,340 shares of company stock worth $19,907,364 in the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNPS traded up $7.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $177.49. 62,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,952. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $172.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.76. The firm has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $861.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.52 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNPS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Synopsys from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.64.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

