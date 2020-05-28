Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Anthem accounts for approximately 2.5% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Anthem by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,103,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,452,000 after purchasing an additional 64,509 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Anthem by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Anthem by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,049,000 after purchasing an additional 181,091 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in Anthem by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Anthem by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.31.

Anthem stock traded up $4.12 on Thursday, reaching $291.37. 1,292,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,896. The stock has a market cap of $72.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $312.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $265.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.29.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 19.55%.

In other news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.26, for a total transaction of $312,152.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,013,899.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total transaction of $5,373,632.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,444,657.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,553 shares of company stock valued at $15,286,509. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.