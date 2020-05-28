Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Has $1.73 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,583 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.9% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,956,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $1,044,613,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,178,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $417,994,000 after buying an additional 1,467,770 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $526,706,000 after buying an additional 3,132,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 346.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $507,897,000 after buying an additional 4,466,107 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

QCOM stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.11. 11,136,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,820,594. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.45 and its 200-day moving average is $81.92. The company has a market cap of $87.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

