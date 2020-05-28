Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Has $2.24 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 2.5% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 560,106 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $114,965,000 after buying an additional 22,843 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,717 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,998 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 217,725 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,688,000 after buying an additional 16,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,685,217 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,166,891,000 after buying an additional 466,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $3.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $225.46. The stock had a trading volume of 29,164,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,718,918. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.18 and its 200 day moving average is $197.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $240.90. The stock has a market cap of $642.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $46,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,585 shares of company stock worth $11,885,393. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Facebook to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.80.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

