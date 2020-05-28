Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Purchases 2,020 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Boston Scientific comprises about 2.5% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SVB Leerink cut shares of Boston Scientific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.52.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.47. The stock had a trading volume of 8,848,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,570,406. The company has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.53. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.75% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $562,134.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,686. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.