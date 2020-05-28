TCTC Holdings LLC Boosts Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $10,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Paypal by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,224,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,201,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,327,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,011,224,000 after acquiring an additional 184,624 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Paypal by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,577,000 after buying an additional 3,307,791 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,572,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,909,000 after buying an additional 124,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Paypal by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,905,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,765,000 after buying an additional 1,633,972 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paypal from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Paypal from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Paypal from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Paypal from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.88.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $9,977,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,749,253.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,108,272.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 255,625 shares of company stock valued at $28,513,730. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded down $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.14. 7,003,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,809,381. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $177.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.11. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $154.55.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

