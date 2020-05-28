TCTC Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TCTC Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,174 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 38,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,300 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.82. 14,237,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,180,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $77.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.45 and its 200-day moving average is $56.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.