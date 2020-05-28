TCTC Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

TCTC Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,675 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.21.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $186.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,423,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871,674. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.14 and a 200 day moving average of $192.24. The stock has a market cap of $139.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

