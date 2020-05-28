TCTC Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

TCTC Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,804 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $2,775,411,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $728,007,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,075,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $986,935,000 after buying an additional 7,601,512 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,263,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,218,551 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $978,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $54.90. The company had a trading volume of 11,749,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,457,307. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.98. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.