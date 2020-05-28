TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Securities assumed coverage on TechTarget in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on TechTarget from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Shares of TechTarget stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.53. 18,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,455. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $736.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average is $24.38. TechTarget has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.55 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TechTarget will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $423,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 588,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,456,123.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 14,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $290,722.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,481.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,239. Company insiders own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 735.6% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.