Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) Shares Down 8.7%

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) was down 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.41, approximately 1,085,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,109,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

A number of research analysts have commented on TTPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Gabelli upgraded shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

The stock has a market cap of $17.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 798.18% and a negative return on equity of 210.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $854,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 11,757 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 62,125 shares in the last quarter. 42.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is Xerava (eravacycline), a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

