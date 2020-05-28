Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Gap Down to $28.52

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.25, but opened at $28.52. Texas Capital Bancshares shares last traded at $28.52, with a volume of 392,100 shares.

TCBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.50 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut Texas Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.13 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 9.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 133.4% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

