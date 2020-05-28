Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Stake Boosted by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,748 shares during the period. Tiffany & Co. accounts for 1.2% of GAM Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. GAM Holding AG owned 0.11% of Tiffany & Co. worth $17,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 9,707.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 119,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,533,000 after acquiring an additional 118,726 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the first quarter worth $1,295,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 4.2% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 271,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the first quarter worth $21,407,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 28.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co. stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.14. 143,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.03. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $78.60 and a 12 month high of $134.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.38.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TIF shares. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.76.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

