Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL Grows Stock Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,189,345 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 142,957 shares during the quarter. Thor Industries accounts for approximately 4.1% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $50,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 21.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE THO traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.62. The stock had a trading volume of 83,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,433. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $89.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jan Suwinski acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.19 per share, for a total transaction of $74,380.00. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on THO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

