Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL Has $5.99 Million Stock Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Lakeland Financial accounts for 0.5% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL owned 0.63% of Lakeland Financial worth $5,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LKFN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 49.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

LKFN stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.11. The stock had a trading volume of 11,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.02. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $49.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.41 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 32.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, April 25th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.50%.

In related news, SVP James Rickard Donovan acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 205,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,135.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. acquired 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.27 per share, with a total value of $99,230.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,991.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 32,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,740. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKFN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised Lakeland Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

