Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL Makes New Investment in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL purchased a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 608,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,761,000. CarMax comprises about 2.7% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL owned about 0.37% of CarMax at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 373.8% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 446.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra decreased their target price on CarMax from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CarMax from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

KMX traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.30. The stock had a trading volume of 160,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,193. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.67. CarMax, Inc has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $103.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shira Goodman bought 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,060.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,716.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

