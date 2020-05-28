Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL Purchases 89,900 Shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC)

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its position in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 439,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 89,900 shares during the period. Moelis & Co makes up 1.0% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s holdings in Moelis & Co were worth $12,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 160,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,304 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 547,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,464,000 after purchasing an additional 170,466 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 234,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 47,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

MC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Moelis & Co from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Moelis & Co from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group downgraded Moelis & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Moelis & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.43.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 3,838 shares of Moelis & Co stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $114,218.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 8,472 shares of Moelis & Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $255,176.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,945.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,449 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.52. The stock had a trading volume of 107,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.98. Moelis & Co has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $41.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.51.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $153.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Moelis & Co will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.04%.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

