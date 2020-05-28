Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL Reduces Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 319,992 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises about 5.0% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL owned 0.19% of Analog Devices worth $62,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $3,265,410,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,803,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,492,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Analog Devices by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,151,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,800,617,000 after purchasing an additional 291,719 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,283,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,500,000 after purchasing an additional 113,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $463,695,000. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.32 per share, for a total transaction of $237,631.92. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $959,533.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,634. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.70.

ADI traded down $2.77 on Thursday, hitting $111.91. The company had a trading volume of 195,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,237. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.53. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $127.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.16%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

