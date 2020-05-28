Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL Sells 127,091 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL decreased its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,741,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,091 shares during the quarter. Floor & Decor makes up 4.5% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL owned about 1.70% of Floor & Decor worth $55,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,287,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,702,000 after buying an additional 2,962,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 30.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,134,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,678,000 after buying an additional 959,300 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,662,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,086,000 after buying an additional 299,619 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,266,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,811,000 after buying an additional 191,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,372,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,040,000 after buying an additional 27,741 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FND stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.03. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $62.62.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $554.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.33 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $4,455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,998,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 3,376,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $142,506,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,472,900 shares of company stock valued at $276,617,695 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $61.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

