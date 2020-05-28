Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL Sells 172,519 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL reduced its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 172,519 shares during the quarter. Winnebago Industries accounts for about 1.3% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL owned approximately 1.75% of Winnebago Industries worth $16,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 4,480.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WGO. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

NYSE:WGO traded down $3.06 on Thursday, hitting $55.49. The stock had a trading volume of 94,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,033. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $63.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.77 and its 200 day moving average is $47.17. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 2.27.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.00 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.79%.

In related news, VP Brian Daniel Hazelton acquired 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.78 per share, for a total transaction of $40,798.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Braun acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $55,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,798.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,370 shares of company stock valued at $209,349. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

