Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL Sells 19 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up approximately 11.1% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL owned approximately 0.25% of Booking worth $136,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $920,496,000. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Booking by 5,187.2% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 132,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,180,000 after purchasing an additional 129,939 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 369.9% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 163,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,682,000 after purchasing an additional 128,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,872,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,864,326,000 after purchasing an additional 95,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 345,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,309,000 after purchasing an additional 95,143 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKNG. Citigroup decreased their target price on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Booking from $1,870.00 to $1,790.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Argus cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,730.96.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $44.78 on Thursday, hitting $1,653.95. 73,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,168. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,448.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1,724.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,094.00. The stock has a market cap of $69.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). Booking had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 78.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

