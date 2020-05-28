Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL Takes $34.12 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 398,591 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,123,000. American Express accounts for about 2.8% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 9.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 21,399 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 149.1% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 2,050.9% in the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 97,326 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 92,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

AXP stock traded down $2.86 on Thursday, hitting $98.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,846,810. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.09. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The stock has a market cap of $75.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

