Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL Takes $7.80 Million Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS)

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 392,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,803,000. Canada Goose makes up 0.6% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL owned approximately 0.36% of Canada Goose at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,224,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 36,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,122,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,697,000 after acquiring an additional 62,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 665,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,115,000 after acquiring an additional 56,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 15th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Canada Goose from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.54.

GOOS stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.09. 143,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Canada Goose Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $51.71.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

