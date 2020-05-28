Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL Takes Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Occidental Petroleum accounts for about 0.0% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,085,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $684,205,000 after acquiring an additional 317,174 shares during the period. Loews Corp grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 15,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OXY. Piper Sandler cut Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Tudor Pickering cut Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Standpoint Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

OXY traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,054,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,261,448. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.77. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $54.05. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.99.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The business’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elisse B. Walter purchased 3,758 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.93 per share, with a total value of $123,750.94. Also, Director William R. Klesse purchased 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $236,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,087.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 38,758 shares of company stock worth $631,351. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

