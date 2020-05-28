Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Receives C$74.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$74.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TD shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$75.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Eight Capital lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

TSE TD traded down C$2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching C$60.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,534,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,885,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.31 billion and a PE ratio of 9.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$56.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$67.68. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$49.01 and a one year high of C$77.96.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.67 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.3141455 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Director Nadir Mohamed acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$61.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$251,945.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$380,990.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

