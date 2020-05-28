TrueUSD (TUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00010543 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX, HitBTC, Upbit and IDEX. Over the last week, TrueUSD has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. TrueUSD has a market cap of $137.99 million and $125.07 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 138,282,266 tokens. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com . TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken

TrueUSD Token Trading

TrueUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Crex24, IDEX, HitBTC, Binance, Kuna, CoinTiger, Zebpay, Bitso, OpenLedger DEX, Upbit, WazirX, Cryptopia, Bittrex, HBUS and Koinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

