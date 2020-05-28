Trustmark Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th.

Trustmark has a dividend payout ratio of 56.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Trustmark to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.2%.

Trustmark stock opened at $25.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.12. Trustmark has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $36.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.50 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Trustmark will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard H. Puckett acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,339.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRMK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

