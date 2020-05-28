TTC (TTC) Trading 9.9% Higher Over Last Week

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. TTC has a market cap of $9.89 million and approximately $757,915.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TTC coin can now be purchased for $0.0233 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, Bibox and Bittrex. Over the last week, TTC has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00042302 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.28 or 0.03669217 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00054750 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003457 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00030796 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010541 BTC.

About TTC

TTC is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 882,578,442 coins and its circulating supply is 425,553,286 coins. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco . TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, Bittrex, Upbit and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

