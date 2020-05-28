UGAS (UGAS) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.30 Million

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. In the last seven days, UGAS has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One UGAS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Bgogo and Huobi Korea. UGAS has a total market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $266,381.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00042302 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $347.28 or 0.03669217 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00054750 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003457 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00030796 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010541 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a token. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io

UGAS Token Trading

UGAS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

