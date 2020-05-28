UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) is Advisory Research Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,405 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,693 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 2.6% of Advisory Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $37,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 86.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,637 shares of company stock worth $17,723,013. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Raymond James cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stephens increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.68.

NYSE:UNH traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $307.92. 335,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,109,715. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $283.34 and its 200-day moving average is $278.11. The stock has a market cap of $279.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.