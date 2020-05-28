UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 68.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,398 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $303.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,370,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,715. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $279.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $306.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $283.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.11.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.68.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,637 shares of company stock valued at $17,723,013 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

