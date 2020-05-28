Universal Forest Products, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the construction company on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th.
Universal Forest Products has raised its dividend by an average of 16.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Universal Forest Products has a payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Universal Forest Products to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.
UFPI stock opened at $47.05 on Thursday. Universal Forest Products has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $58.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average of $45.15.
Several analysts recently commented on UFPI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Universal Forest Products from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Forest Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.
In other news, Director Michael G. Wooldridge purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.86 per share, for a total transaction of $46,860.00. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.
Universal Forest Products Company Profile
Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.
