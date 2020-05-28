Universal Forest Products, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the construction company on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th.

Universal Forest Products has raised its dividend by an average of 16.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Universal Forest Products has a payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Universal Forest Products to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

UFPI stock opened at $47.05 on Thursday. Universal Forest Products has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $58.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average of $45.15.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Forest Products will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on UFPI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Universal Forest Products from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Forest Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

In other news, Director Michael G. Wooldridge purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.86 per share, for a total transaction of $46,860.00. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

