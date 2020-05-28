Utrust (UTK) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.36 Million

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Utrust has a total market cap of $5.51 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Utrust token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00042302 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.70 or 0.03727885 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00054864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003441 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00030986 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010587 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust (UTK) is a token. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Utrust Token Trading

