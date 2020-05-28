Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by FCG Advisors LLC

FCG Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of VEU traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,405,324. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.10 and a 200 day moving average of $48.59. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

