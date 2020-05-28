Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,045,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,763,000 after buying an additional 6,860,115 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,447,000 after buying an additional 4,973,187 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 422.2% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 5,037,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,960,000 after buying an additional 4,073,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,667,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,475,000 after buying an additional 3,262,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 14,832,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,523,000 after buying an additional 3,153,518 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.07. 965,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,365,803. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.70. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67.

