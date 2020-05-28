Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by FCG Advisors LLC

FCG Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 964,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,694 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 9.2% of FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $32,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $38.08. 1,033,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,365,803. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $44.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.12 and a 200 day moving average of $39.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.